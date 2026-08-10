Assam govt facilitates free treatment for over 14,000 children with congenital heart disease: Himanta

The Assam government has facilitated free treatment for more than 14,000 children suffering from congenital heart disease (CHD) at leading hospitals across India, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday, August 10.

In a social media post, Sarma said another 14 children were being sent to Mumbai and Bengaluru for fully sponsored treatment.

“14,000 hearts healed. 14 more on their way,” the Chief Minister said, highlighting the government’s efforts to provide medical care to children with congenital heart disease.

Sarma said the government had enabled children from financially vulnerable families to access treatment at some of the country’s leading hospitals without having to bear the cost.

“Our resolve is simple: every child deserves a fighting chance, not a bill their family can’t afford,” he said.

The latest batch of 14 children will travel to Mumbai and Bengaluru for fully sponsored treatment, according to the Chief Minister.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring that children diagnosed with congenital heart disease receive timely specialised treatment irrespective of their families’ financial circumstances.