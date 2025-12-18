Assam govt hands appointment letters to 43 urban engineers, taking total jobs to over 1.42 lakh

Strengthening urban governance amid rapid urbanisation emerged as the central message on December 18 as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma handed over appointment letters to 43 Urban Technical Officers under the Housing and Urban Affairs Department.

The appointment ceremony was held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati. With these appointments, the total number of jobs provided by the present Assam government has reached 1,42,029, reinforcing its emphasis on transparent and merit-based recruitment.

Among the newly recruited officers, 16 are Mechanical Engineers, 11 Electrical Engineers, eight Public Health Engineers, six Environmental Engineers and two Civil Engineers.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma recalled a time when urban local bodies struggled with an acute shortage of technical manpower. “Earlier, entire urban administrations were being managed with only one or two junior-level engineers,” he said, underlining how capacity constraints had limited effective urban management.

Highlighting Assam’s transition from a largely rural state to an increasingly urban-centric one, the Chief Minister noted that the state earlier had only one municipal corporation, which has now grown to three, along with several newly declared urban areas. This expansion, he said, has brought complex challenges related to solid waste management, drainage, housing, fire safety and water supply. Referring to Assam’s terrain, he added, “As many towns in Assam are located amidst hills, challenges such as water supply and artificial flooding have also arisen.”

Financial management in urban bodies has also become more demanding, Sarma said. Municipal administrations earlier depended largely on government grants, but the Centre now stresses financial self-reliance. “Streamlining property tax and related matters has therefore, become a major responsibility,” he remarked.

He pointed to reforms such as GIS-based property mapping, digital self-assessment and transparent accounting, which have increased municipal revenues by more than 30 per cent. Systems like QR code-based payments, SMS alerts and tax collection through self-help groups have further improved transparency.

“A fully digital administrative system has also been established at the Directorate level,” Sarma said, adding that efforts are underway to deliver citizen services through a Unified Municipal Portal. He also referred to the UPYOG double-entry accrual accounting system, which has ensured financial transparency across urban local bodies.

Recent steps to strengthen urban administration include the provincialisation of services of 664 municipal employees and the appointment of 96 Executive Officers, 100 Financial Management Officers and 96 Urban Technical Officers (Civil).

Sarma urged the newly appointed engineers to see themselves as partners in local governance. He reminded them that urban local bodies form the third tier of governance under the Constitution and are accountable both to the State government and the concerned municipalities. Officers, he said, should work in a way that municipal bodies view them “as assets rather than burdens”.

Stressing the importance of public trust, the Chief Minister noted that citizens often approach municipal bodies before the State administration to raise grievances. He cautioned against misuse of authority, recalling how building by-laws in Guwahati were implemented over decades in a manner that damaged the city’s natural drainage system. Officers, he said, must interpret rules in the public interest, as both wrongdoing and good work are quickly noticed.

Encouraging the officers to maintain transparency throughout their careers, Sarma acknowledged that working in urban local bodies can be challenging but said transforming cities into better and more liveable spaces would bring lasting professional satisfaction.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Dibrugarh Mayor Saikat Patra, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority Chairman Narayan Deka and other dignitaries were present at the programme.