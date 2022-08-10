The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday held a meeting with tea garden managements and workers' and has decided to hike the daily wage of the tea garden workers by Rs 27.

With this the new daily wage of tea workers in Brahmaputra valley would be Rs 232 and Rs 210 in Barak valley respectively.

The decision was a result of a discussion between chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and representatives of Indian Tea Association, NE Tea Association, Tea Association of India, Bharatiya Chah Parishad, Assam Tea Planters’ Association and Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha.

Taking to twitter Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Happy to share that in a meeting with tea associations, it was decided to hike the workers' wage by ₹27, thus raising their daily wage to ₹232 & ₹210 in Brahmaputra Valley & Barak Valley respectively. Also assured to raise Govt subsidy for orthodox tea from ₹7 to ₹10 per kg.”

“All garden workers will get ration cards & we urged the gardens to take Fair Price Shop licenses. Representatives of Indian Tea Association, NE Tea Association, Tea Association of India, Bharatiya Chah Parishad, Assam Tea Planters' Association & Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha were present,” he further tweeted

Tea garden workers' wage is a major poll issue in Assam. The main opposition party Congress had promised a hike of wage to Rs 365 a day for the tea garden workers if voted to power.