GUWAHATI: The Assam Government on Saturday held a meeting regarding the eviction of illegal encroachers in and around the Garukhuti Project.

The the relocation of recognized locals-who had illegally encroached near the project-was discussed in the detail.

The meeting was held in the presence of Garukhuti Project Chairman and senior MLA Shri Padma Hazarika, MLA Shri Paramananda Rajbongshi, Deputy Commissioner Shri Pranab Kumar Sharma, Superintendent of Police Shri Sushanta Biswa Sarma and representatives of AAMSU.