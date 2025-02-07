The Assam government hosted a district-level workshop on "Advantage Assam 2.0 - Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025" in the SCS Agricultural College, Chapar in Dhubri on February 7.

The event, jointly conducted by Dhubri and South Salmara Mankachar District administrations, saw the participation from industry leaders, government officials, entrepreneurs, and representatives from various sectors.



The workshop was graced by Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Dhubri Guardian Minister as the chief guest. In attendance were Dibakar Nath, District Commissioner (Dhubri), Rahul Kumar Gupta, District Commissioner (South Salmara Mankachar), Ashok Kumar Singhi, Chairman (Agriculture Marketing Board, Bilasipara), and Shristi Singh, CDC (Bilasipara), along with representatives from key government departments, industry bodies, self-help groups (SHGs), and local entrepreneurs.

The workshop encouraged entrepreneurs to register and participate in the upcoming summit through the official website: advantageassam.assam.gov.in.

With a strong focus on G2B (Government-to-Business) and B2B (Business-to-Business) collaborations, the summit will provide a platform for networking, policy discussions, and investment opportunities.

Major sectors under focus: Infrastructure and connectivity, energy and digital economy, IT and defense, aerospace and automobile manufacturing, sports, pharma and healthcare, agriculture and tourism, financial services.

Speaking at the workshop, Dass emphasised the motto of the event, highlighting its role in driving economic growth, job creation, and industrial expansion in Assam.

With high expectations for domestic and international investments, Advantage Assam 2.0 is set to be a landmark event in the state’s economic transformation journey.