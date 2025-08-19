Assam govt, IIT Guwahati launch MTech programme on water management for WRD Engineers

The Assam government has partnered with IIT Guwahati to introduce a part-time Master of Technology (MTech) programme in Flood and Water Resources Management, a move aimed at strengthening the capacity in tackling perennial floods, riverbank erosion, and other water-related challenges, the

The programme, launched under a Memorandum of Understanding signed in May between the Water Resources Department (WRD) and IIT Guwahati, is designed exclusively for in-service WRD engineers and professionals from allied departments. The two-year course aims to build advanced technical expertise to address Assam’s pressing water resource issues.

At the orientation held in IIT Guwahati, senior government officials including Syedain Abbasi, Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, and Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, emphasised that the programme would help engineers develop long-term sustainable solutions. Jevan Basavraj, CEO of the Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA), also attended the event.

The curriculum includes Hydro-informatics, Integrated Water Resources Management, Hydro-morphological Studies, Sediment Transport, Flood Protection Structures, and Soil and Material Research. The course has been structured to balance academic learning with professional responsibilities, allowing engineers to strengthen their technical capabilities without compromising their field duties.

Officials noted that the programme is a key component of the Assam Integrated River Basin Management Programme (AIRBMP), a Rs 10,000 crore World Bank-supported initiative. By building technical capacity, the state aims to shift towards integrated, non-structural and sustainable measures for flood and erosion management.

The state government expressed confidence that this collaboration would not only enhance the efficiency of WRD engineers but also contribute significantly to Assam’s long-term resilience against recurring water-related disasters.