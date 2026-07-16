Assam govt in talks with Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar for Lachit Borphukan biopic

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, July 16, said the state government is in discussions with filmmaker Aditya Dhar to direct a big-budget film on legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, in an effort to bring the story of one of Assam's greatest heroes to a national and global audience.

Speaking during a Facebook Live session, Sarma said the government is exploring the possibility of backing a Bollywood-scale production based on the life and legacy of the 17th-century military commander, who is celebrated for leading the Ahom forces to victory against the Mughals in the Battle of Saraighat.

The chief minister said discussions are underway with Aditya Dhar, known for directing the National Award-winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike and the upcoming Dhurandhar, to helm the proposed project.

Sarma said he is scheduled to meet Dhar in August to hold detailed discussions on the proposed biopic. However, he clarified that if the collaboration with Dhar does not materialise, the government is open to working with other filmmakers to bring the story of Lachit Borphukan to the big screen.

"If Aditya Dhar is unable to direct the film, we will approach other directors. The objective is to ensure that a grand biopic on Lachit Borphukan is made," the chief minister said.

If the collaboration materialises, it would mark the first time the Assam government backs a Bollywood-scale feature film centred on the life of Lachit Borphukan.

Sarma said the proposed film aims to showcase Assam's rich history and the valour of Lachit Borphukan before audiences across India and the world.

Lachit Borphukan is revered in Assam as a symbol of courage, patriotism and military leadership. His victory over the Mughal forces in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat is regarded as one of the defining moments in the state's history.