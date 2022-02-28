GUWAHATI: Government of Assam has issued WhatsApp numbers and email ids for the assistance of stranded people of Assam in Ukraine and its neighbouring regions.

For any kind of help, the individuals can use these numbers and email ids. The stranded people can also contact Assam Police on their social media handles.

Government of Assam has also issued a web link to upload the details of stranded people in Ukraine.

The numbers and email ids have been mentioned here:

Assam Police: +91 60269 00968 (WhatsApp),

+ 91 60269 01060 (WhatsApp)

Email id- cyberdome-ap@assampolice.gov.in

Twitter @assampolice

Facebook @police.assam

Assam Bhawan, Delhi + 91 80116 85010 (WhatsApp)

email id- rcofficeassambhawan@gmail.com

Assam Bhawan, Mumbai +91 99305 62333 (WhatsApp),

+91 90046 52081 (WhatsApp)

email id- mumbaiassambhawan@gmail.com

Web link for entering the details of persons of Assam stranded in Ukraine:

https://tinyurl.com/ypwrwrm3