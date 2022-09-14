In the ongoing tussle between Assam and Tamil Nadu government over the custody of Assam origin elephant Joymala, now the Assam government has knocked on the door of Gauhati High Court.

Notably, this comes after the four members team from Assam landed in Chennai to witness the health condition of Joymala after a video of Joymala being beaten and abused by the Mahout went viral on social media.

Earlier this month, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma constituted a 4-member team comprising Forest, Veterinary & Police officials to inspect Joymala, the tortured elephant from Assam who is held captive in a temple complex in Tamil Nadu.

Upon reaching the temple, the Tamul Nadu government refused the Assam team from seeing Joymala. As per sources, the Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin was not present in the state and hence the officials of Tamil Nadu denied the Assam team to see Joymala.

Joymala, the elephant, who was in the headlines recently for facing torture at the hands of the mahouts in a temple complex in Tamil Nadu, was decided to be brought back to her place of origin - Assam.

On the other hand, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has shared a timeline of elephant Joymala renamed Jemalyatha's abuse and claimed that the elephant was abused.

Recently, PETA also submitted a veterinary inspection report to Forest Department officials in Tamil Nadu and Assam, to establish the continued abuse of Joymala, in a temple.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, PETA in their timeline stated, ''On 27 July'22, PETA India's veterinary inspection of elephant Joymala (Jeymalyatha) revealed the mahout used pliers to painfully twisting her skin for control even in front of inspectors.''

On 27 July'22, PETA India’s veterinary inspection of elephant Joymala (Jeymalyatha) revealed the mahout used pliers to painfully twist her skin for control even in front of inspectors. @himantabiswa, @cmpatowary, @mkyadava @nandanpratim, @anirban1970. [2/8] pic.twitter.com/sDAAYoQEnl — PETA India (@PetaIndia) September 4, 2022

They also mentioned that several ankuses were found in the shed where the elephant was chained by 2 legs for up to 16hrs/day.

They further claimed that the pool seen in the news appears to have been created recently purely for public relations and was neither completed nor used during inspection even though she has been with the temple since 2008.