Assam Govt to launch portal to invite suggestions on name change across state
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GUWAHATI: The Assam Government today announced to launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam.
The government seeks name suggestions which are contrary to the state’s civilisation, culture & derogatory to any caste or community.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “THERE’S MUCH IN A NAME
Name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, tradition & civilisation.
We shall launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are contrary to our civilisation, culture & derogatory to any caste or community.”
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