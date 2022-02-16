GUWAHATI: The Assam Government today announced to launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam.

The government seeks name suggestions which are contrary to the state’s civilisation, culture & derogatory to any caste or community.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “THERE’S MUCH IN A NAME

Name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, tradition & civilisation.

We shall launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are contrary to our civilisation, culture & derogatory to any caste or community.”