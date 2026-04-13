Assam govt moves SC against anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

The Assam Government has approached the Supreme Court of India challenging a recent order of the Telangana High Court granting one-week transit anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera.

Khera is an accused in a case registered in Assam for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The plea by the Assam government was filed on April 12 through advocate Shuvodeep Roy and is expected to be taken up for hearing this week.

On April 10, the Telangana High Court granted interim relief to Khera, allowing him one week’s transit anticipatory bail with certain conditions. The court directed that in the event of arrest, he be released on bail upon furnishing a personal bond, and cooperate fully with the investigation, including making himself available for interrogation as required.

The high court observed that the petitioner had made out a case for limited transit anticipatory bail, considering his apprehension of arrest due to reasonably supported accusations. It further directed that Khera should not leave the country without prior permission from a competent court.

The court also noted that appropriate legal recourse remained available to the petitioner in Assam, where the case is under the jurisdiction of local courts. It added that, given Khera’s public stature, certain public statements could potentially prejudice the ongoing investigation.

The case against Khera was registered at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to defamation and offences involving harm to reputation.

Khera, who had approached the Telangana High Court citing his residence in Hyderabad, sought protection from arrest in connection with the case.