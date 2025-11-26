Assam govt moves to form quasi-judicial body to protect satra lands

The Assam government on November 25 introduced a Bill in the state assembly proposing the creation of a quasi-judicial body to safeguard the state’s Vaishnavite monasteries, known as ‘satras’. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta tabled ‘The Assam Satra Preservation and Development Commission Bill, 2025’, stating that many satras are facing threats ranging from encroachment and fragmented land records to weak institutional coordination, all of which hinder their lawful protection and sustainable management.

Mahanta informed the House that the proposed Assam Satra Preservation and Development Commission would serve as a specialised authority empowered to protect, preserve, manage and regulate satras and their associated lands. The body will also function as an appellate authority for orders issued by district commissioners, conduct surveys and suo motu enquiries into cases of encroachment, and recommend measures for the conservation of heritage structures and artefacts within the satra ecosystem.

To ensure effective enforcement, the commission will be granted powers equivalent to those of a civil court and will have exclusive jurisdiction over matters assigned to it under the proposed legislation. Officials of the commission will be appointed on deputation to avoid creating a permanent financial burden on the state. The Bill also provides the government with the authority to issue policy directions, assign additional responsibilities and protect actions taken in good faith, while retaining limited powers to remove implementation-related difficulties.

Mahanta said the Bill aims to build a coherent and legally robust mechanism to protect Assam’s Vaishnavite heritage, prevent encroachment and misuse of satra lands, and promote planned, culturally sensitive development in the greater public interest.