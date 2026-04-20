Assam govt orders closure of educational institutions in Guwahati after flash floods

The Government of Assam has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Guwahati on April 20 following flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall on April 19.

The order applies to both government and private institutions within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) area, citing safety concerns due to widespread waterlogging and disruption of normal life.

The administration said the decision was taken in the greater public interest to ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff. Citizens have also been advised to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary movement as the situation continues to be monitored.

The directive has been issued under provisions of the Disaster Management Act.