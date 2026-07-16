Assam govt plans hanging gardens on Guwahati flyovers; Himanta says state largely spared from severe floods

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, July 16, said the state government plans to develop hanging gardens on Guwahati's flyovers as part of an initiative to enhance the city's urban landscape and promote greener public spaces.



Speaking during a Facebook Live session, Sarma said the hanging gardens are being envisioned to beautify the city's flyovers while integrating greenery into Guwahati's expanding infrastructure.



The chief minister said the initiative forms part of the government's broader efforts to improve the city's aesthetic appeal and create a cleaner and more sustainable urban environment.

During today's Facebook Live, HCM Dr. @himantabiswa explained the concept behind the hanging gardens on Guwahati's flyovers. He also spoke about the current flood situation in Assam, noting that the State has so far remained largely unaffected by severe flooding.



While some… pic.twitter.com/SpJB4ZeyHI — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) July 16, 2026





During the interaction, Sarma also reviewed the monsoon situation in the state, stating that Assam has so far remained largely unaffected by severe flooding this year.



He said only parts of Lakhimpur and Dhemaji continue to face flood-related challenges, adding that the state government is extending all necessary support and relief to affected residents.



"The government stands firmly with the affected people and is ensuring that all required assistance reaches them," Sarma said.



The chief minister said the administration is closely monitoring the flood situation while continuing with long-term infrastructure and urban development initiatives across the state.