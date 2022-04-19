The Assam government plans to honour soldiers who fought in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War on April 23 in Guwahati, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

After meeting with ministers and officials on Monday to discuss the impending celebration, Chief Minister Sarma announced that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest.

He claimed that, despite the fact that numerous commanders and defence professionals from the northeastern region played a key part in the Bangladesh Liberation War, little was known about their sacrifices and achievements.

“These officers trained and equipped thousands of freedom fighters of the Mukti Bahini to take on the Pakistani army,” Sarma said.

During the nine-month Bangladesh Liberation War, thousands of security personnel and citizens from the northeastern states aided the "Mukti Yoddha" (Bangladesh's independence warriors), while over 20,000 Bangladeshi refugees sought safety in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Assam.