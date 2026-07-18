Assam govt plans Rs 17,235-crore infrastructure push, announces major road and bridge projects

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, July 18, announced a planned investment of Rs 17,235 crore for a major infrastructure expansion aimed at improving road connectivity across the state.

In a post on X, Sarma described the initiative as "one of the most ambitious connectivity overhauls in Assam till date."

The proposed infrastructure package includes the four-laning of the Baihata Chariali–Mission Chariali stretch, the construction of the Guwahati Airport–Jalukbari Elevated Corridor, and a new bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Morigaon and Darrang.

"With a planned investment of Rs 17,235 crore, we are driving one of the most ambitious connectivity overhauls in Assam till date," the chief minister said.

The projects are expected to strengthen regional connectivity, reduce travel time, and improve transportation links between key parts of the state. The proposed bridge linking Morigaon and Darrang is also expected to provide a new crossing over the Brahmaputra, enhancing connectivity between north and south Assam.

The announcement comes as the state government continues to focus on expanding transport infrastructure to support economic growth and improve connectivity across Assam.