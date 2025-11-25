Assam govt proposes district land tribunals to protect tribal belt lands

The Assam government on November 25 introduced a bill proposing the creation of district-level tribunals to safeguard land rights in tribal belts and blocks, in accordance with the Assam Accord. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta tabled The Assam District Land Tribunal Bill, 2025 in the Assembly, stating that the legislation seeks to establish independent tribunals across the state to adjudicate cases related to land alienation in protected areas and address encroachment issues.

Mahanta said the bill aims to strengthen land governance by providing a specialised, quasi-judicial system focused exclusively on enforcing the land rights of protected classes. This, he noted, fulfils Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord and reflects the government’s commitment to protecting the culture, identity and rights of the Assamese people, particularly those in tribal regions.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons, the tribunals are intended to ensure faster, transparent and effective disposal of cases, overcoming delays in the current system, where revenue officials — already burdened with administrative duties — act as appellate authorities. The bill proposes repealing Section 169 of the Assam Land & Revenue Regulation, 1886, replacing the existing appeal mechanism with the new tribunals vested with powers equivalent to a civil court. Appeals against tribunal decisions may be filed before the Gauhati High Court, ensuring judicial oversight.

The government plans to set up tribunals in 11 districts within tribal belts and blocks. No new offices or posts will be created; existing revenue infrastructure will be utilised. Each tribunal will be chaired by a retired district or additional district judge.

Mahanta said the move underscores the government’s commitment to inclusive and equitable land governance, and to ensuring legal protection for communities residing in protected areas.