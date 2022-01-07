GUWAHATI: Amid surge in the states COVID-19 tally, the Assam government will announced new SOP for COVID-19 today.

The residents of Assam are much curious about the new SOP and waiting for it to get officially announced by the Chief Minister in a press conference today at 3PM.

With the new SOP release the curfew timing might change along with other rules and required restrictions in various sectors including travel and education.

However, the Assam government has already issued new SOPs for the travellers going out and returning to the state from foreign countries.

On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bisawa Sarma has called for an urgent review meeting on Thursday on the Covid scenario in the state with positive cases shooting up five times within a week, detection of two Omicron cases, and IIT Guwahati being declared a containment zone after 60 people in the campus, most of them students, tested positive.

However, the Chief Minister has ruled out employing lockdown to fight the virus.