Assam govt relieves Dr Abhijit Sarma as GMCH superintendent, Dr. Devajit Choudhury takes charge

The Government of Assam has relieved Dr Abhijit Sarma of his duties as Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), citing the move as being in the interest of public service, according to an order issued by the Medical Education and Research Department.

Dr Sarma, who also serves as an Associate Professor in the Department of Surgery at GMCH, has been undergoing critical treatment for several months.

In June, he was shifted to the Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences (RTIICS) in Kolkata due to deteriorating health. Extensive evaluations have been carried out at RTIICS, and preparations for a transplant are reportedly underway.

His condition has raised concern across Assam’s medical fraternity, where he is widely respected for his leadership and service.

Following Dr Sarma’s relief, Dr Devajit Choudhury, Associate Professor in the Department of Surgery, GMCH, has been entrusted with the additional charge of Superintendent of GMCH. Dr Choudhury was previously serving as Superintendent (in charge) at the State Cancer Institute, GMCH, and has now been relieved from that responsibility.

Meanwhile, Dr Dwipen Khanikar, Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacology, GMCH, has been assigned as Superintendent (in charge) of the State Cancer Institute, effective from the date he takes over the charge.

The official order was e-signed by Dr. Siddharth Singh, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, Medical Education and Research Department.

The reshuffle comes at a critical juncture for GMCH, which remains under intense public scrutiny following the death of a newborn in the hospital’s ICU, an incident that sparked widespread outrage and accusations of systemic negligence.