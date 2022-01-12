GUWAHATI: Assam Cabinet today decided to renew Power Purchase Agreement for 31 MW with NHPC till 2043 to help Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) get power at cheaper rate. This step will also benefit the customers by making electricity cheaper.

During the cabinet meeting held today, the state government also decided to fill up 611 vacancies of Section Assistant (S.A) under various Divisions of Public works (Roads) Department.

It further decided to fill in 743 vacant posts of Assistant Professor and 233 Grade III & 524 Grade IV posts in different Provincialised and Government Model Colleges under High Education Department.

The Assam government also approved the created of Bajali Zila Parishad covering an area of 758.19 Sq.km. It will be headquartered at DC Office Bajali on a temporary basis.

Informing about the several decisions of the Cabinet, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “In the weekly #AssamCabinet meeting today, we took several decisions regarding filling up over 1,350 vacancies, creation of Bajali Zila Parishad, making electricity cheaper and approval to Handicraft Policy of Assam, 2022, among others.”