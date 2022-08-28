The Assam Government has decided to return the examination fees of candidates who do fail to qualify in the Direct Recruitment Exam for Grade III and IV posts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this while attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio address "Mann Ki Baat" at Guwahati’s Azar.

CM Sarma also said that the results of the exam would be announced within a month if possible.

Speaking to the media, Sarma stated, "The tests are being conducted without a problem at all examination centers in the state. No complaints of exam-related misconduct have been reported”.

"We will try to announce the results within one month. And candidates who fail to qualify for the exams will get back their fees. The fees will be returned to their respective bank accounts,” Sarma added.

He further said, "We will keep the fees of only those candidates who qualify for the exam."

The written examinations of the State Level Recruitment Commission for Grade III are being held across 1903 centers in 25 districts of the state on Sunday.

Strict security arrangements have been put in place by the Assam Police across the districts where the exams are being held.