Assam govt says 4.35 km of India-Bangladesh border remains unfenced due to BGB objections

The Assam government on Monday, July 6, informed the Assembly that 4.35 km of the India-Bangladesh border in the state remains unfenced due to objections raised by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Replying to a question by AGP MLA Diptimayee Choudhury, Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora said barbed wire fencing has been completed along 228.541 km of the state's 267.5-km international border with Bangladesh.

The unfenced 4.35-km stretch is located along the Kushiyara River in Sribhumi district, where Indian citizens reside on the riverbank. Bora said fencing work could not be carried out because of objections from the Border Guard Bangladesh.

The minister also informed the House that another 34.609 km of the border remains unfenced as it passes through riverine areas. Of this, 30.37 km falls in Dhubri district and the remaining 4.239 km is in South Salmara-Mankachar district.

He said the Border Security Force (BSF) maintains surveillance in these open river stretches through the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) and boat observation outposts to monitor cross-border movement.

Assam shares a 267.5-km international border with Bangladesh across the districts of Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Cachar and Sribhumi.