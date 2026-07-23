Assam govt schools lose 7.35 lakh students in 9 years as private school enrolment surges

Student enrolment in Assam's government and provincialised schools has dropped by more than 7.35 lakh over the last nine years, while private schools have added nearly 9.41 lakh students during the same period, the Assam Assembly was informed on July 23.

In a written reply to a question raised by Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said enrolment in government and provincialised schools from pre-primary to Class XII declined by 7,35,446 students between the 2016-17 and 2025-26 academic sessions.

During the same period, enrolment in private schools increased by 9,40,566 students, indicating a significant shift towards private education.

Pegu also informed the House that the number of government schools in the state has reduced by 8,591 over the nine-year period.

The minister said government schools have lost 15,326 teachers, while private educational institutions have added 51,214 teachers, reflecting the changing education landscape in the state.

Sharing the current staffing status of government schools, Pegu said Assam has 3,031 single-teacher schools, 15,270 schools with two teachers, and 8,115 schools with three teachers.

The minister also highlighted infrastructure gaps in state-run schools. According to the data presented in the Assembly, 676 government schools do not have electricity connections, while 730 schools lack internet facilities.

Additionally, 12,353 government schools across Assam continue to function without ceiling fans in classrooms, affecting students during hot weather.

The figures were presented in response to a question by Akhil Gogoi during the ongoing Budget Session of the Assam Assembly.