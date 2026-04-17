Assam govt seeks a week to complete arguments in Zubeen Garg death case

The charge framing hearing in the death case of noted Assamese singer Zubeen Garg entered a crucial phase on April 17, with Devajit Saikia formally commencing arguments on behalf of the Assam government before a special fast-track court in Guwahati.

Speaking to reporters after the court proceedings, Saikia stated that the hearing has already been underway for the past 15 days and emphasized the importance of presenting a comprehensive case. He noted that the government is likely to take six to seven days to complete its arguments, ensuring that no legal gaps or loopholes remain.

Saikia further added that while he initiated the arguments, the proceedings will continue with contributions from the government’s legal team in the coming days, marking a significant development in the ongoing case.