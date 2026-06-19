Assam govt seeks district-wise data on SC certificates for Centre's inquiry commission

The Assam Government has directed all District Commissioners to furnish detailed information on the issuance of Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates and complaints related to such certificates in response to a request from a Central inquiry commission examining issues related to SC status and religious conversion.

In a communication issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, the State Government asked district administrations to conduct an immediate review of official records and submit the required information within ten days.

The directive follows a request from the Inquiry Commission constituted by the Government of India under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, and headed by former Chief Justice of India Justice K.G. Balakrishnan. The commission was established through a notification dated October 6, 2022, to examine the eligibility for Scheduled Caste status of individuals who claim historical association with Scheduled Castes but have subsequently converted to religions not covered under the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, as amended from time to time.

According to the communication, the commission is in the final stages of preparing its report and recommendations for submission to the Central Government and has sought state-wise information from all States and Union Territories.

District Commissioners have been asked to provide details of Scheduled Caste certificates issued by competent authorities in the prescribed Proforma-I. They have also been instructed to submit information regarding complaints received in connection with the issuance of SC certificates through Proforma-II.

The department emphasized that all data must be accurately compiled, thoroughly verified and supported by official records. In districts where no complaints have been received regarding SC certificates, authorities have been directed to submit a Nil Report. Similarly, where information is unavailable for any category, appropriate remarks must be provided.

The letter also requests district administrations to designate a responsible officer, if necessary, to coordinate the collection and submission of the information within the stipulated timeframe.

The communication was issued by the Secretary to the Government of Assam, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, with a copy marked to the Office of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for information.