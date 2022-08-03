Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed Excise officials to set-up check posts along its inter-state border with Arunachal Pradesh; an effort to check illegal influx of liquor from the neighbouring state.

This was stated by the chief minister during a review meeting on a range of issues with senior officials of the excise department.

The CM directed the senior officials to fill-up vacancies in grade-3 and grade-4 categories, for the department to operate with full efficiency. He urged the officials present to carry out their official functions with transparency and honesty.

He further assured them of all assistance from the government in mitigating their genuine grievances related to work and duties.

Last year, an Assam Assembly committee had recommended the formation of an armed battalion to combat "accelerating" illegal activities after concluding that the state Excise Department had not taken "adequate steps" to stop the illegal liquor trade in the border areas.

In its report for the Excise Department for 2021–22, the Departmentally Related Standing Committee on Development (A) Departments of the Assam Legislative Assembly also stated that numerous stipulated norms are shelved and urged the authorities to strictly enforce them.

The committee notes that in the event of an influx of alcohol, not enough precautions have been taken by the relevant department in the border regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

Therefore, the committee strongly recommends that the Excise Department take necessary steps to check influx of liquor from Arunachal Pradesh by putting in place ‘check points’ and increase vigilance and enforcement activities in the districts bordering Arunachal Pradesh