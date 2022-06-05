The Assam Government is going to shut down about 800 schools which have less than 30 students. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday announced that such schools will merge with other schools which have proper strength of students.

Pegu also informed that there are buildings of 1600 schools in the area and several steps have been taken to improve school infrastructure in the state of Assam during the ongoing Gunotsav Education festival.

“Out of 1600 schools, only 800 schools have more than 30 students. Within one and a half months, we will improve the infrastructure in these schools. Schools with less than 30 students will be merged with other nearby schools with sufficient enrolment. This action will benefit the education sector in many ways”, Ranoj Pegu stated while talking to the media.