The Assam higher education directorate (DHE) has summoned 195 people employed as tutors, principals, teachers, and librarians in different institutes across the state to appear on Tuesday for allegedly holding fake doctorate of philosophy (PhD) degrees.

The verification process will be conducted in two phases.

The Directorate of Higher Education, Assam has asked them to appear before a panel for verification of their credentials for serial no. 1 to 35.

The verification process for the first phase is underway. The second phase of the verification process for serial no. 36 to 70 will be conducted in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, another order has been released by the Directorate of Higher Education, Assam and their verification process have been scheduled for July 21.

The college teachers have been asked to produce their birth certificates, mark sheets, and certificates from High Secondary Leaving Certificate (HSLC) onwards, joining letters, PhD degree notifications and certificates, copies of PhD registration, course work certificate, thesis and publication of concerned PhD related if any, migration certificate if any, caste certificate, and NOC of PhD if any.

Meanwhile, many of these candidates reportedly got their PhDs from both private and government-funded universities outside Assam.

Earlier, the department of higher education examined the PhD degrees of around 2,000 college teachers in the state of which 70 of them were marked as doubtful.