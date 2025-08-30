Assam govt suspends Nagaon Central Jail superintendent for indiscipline

The Assam government has suspended Nagaon Central Jail superintendent Mukul Bhuyan over allegations of indiscipline, following the discovery of a large quantity of contraband during a surprise inspection, an official release said on Saturday.

District Commissioner Devasish Sharma conducted an unannounced visit to the jail on Friday, accompanied by Superintendent of Police Swapnil Deka. During the inspection, Sharma checked various cells and reviewed facilities available to inmates, including food, drinking water, and healthcare services.

The team seized a significant haul of contraband items from Canteen No. 4 of the jail, including energy drinks, fried fish, drugs, gutkha packets, and ganja. In the wake of the recovery, the DC chaired a special review meeting and directed a detailed probe into the matter, with instructions that those found guilty be punished under the law.



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Acting on a subsequent report from the Inspector General of Prisons, the home and political department issued Bhuyan’s suspension order under provisions of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964.

The order said the suspension, effective immediately, was issued in the interest of maintaining discipline in public service. Bhuyan will remain under suspension until further notice, during which he will receive subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules and remain subject to the Assam Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.