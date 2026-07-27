Assam govt tables land acquisition bill to fast-track housing, defence and industrial projects

The Assam government on July 27 introduced a bill in the state Assembly seeking to simplify land acquisition procedures for select public infrastructure and development projects, including affordable housing, defence, industrial corridors and airport-linked urban development.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta tabled the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Assam Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposing exemptions for certain categories of projects from specific provisions of the parent Act.

According to the statement of objects and reasons, the proposed amendment covers projects related to national security and defence, rural infrastructure, affordable housing, industrial areas and industrial estates established by the state government and its undertakings, industrial corridors, and planned urban development in and around airports, including aero city projects.

Mahanta said the amendment is aimed at facilitating the timely execution of critical infrastructure and development projects while ensuring that land acquisition is restricted to the minimum area required for such projects.

The bill also proposes amendments to Section 40 of the principal Act dealing with emergency land acquisition. If passed, the amendment would allow the government to invoke urgency provisions for acquiring land to address exigencies arising from natural disasters or calamities declared by the state government.

The minister informed the House that the Assam Cabinet had approved the proposed amendments at its meeting held on July 10.

The bill will now be taken up for further discussion and consideration in the Assembly.