The Assam Government has taken the decision to cover the medical expenses of Padma Shri recipient and human rights activist, Birubala Rabha.

Rabha is presently receiving treatment at the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati.

This announcement was made by Assam Cabinet Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, following his visit to the institute on Saturday. During his visit, he also discussed Rabha's treatment with her doctors.

Taking to platform ‘X’, Patowary wrote, “On the direction of Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa, today visited the State Cancer Institute, Guwahati and took stock of the health of renowned social worker Smt Birubala Rabha who is undergoing treatment there and interacted with the doctors regarding her treatment. As per Hon’ble CM’s direction, the State Government will bear the expenses of their medical treatment.”



Also Read: Assam: Padma shri Dr. Birubala Rabha admitted to Guwahati Cancer Hospital, undergoing treatment

Dr. Birubala Rabha's relentless crusade against witch-hunting has garnered national recognition. Born in 1954 in the village of Thakurvila, near the Meghalaya border in Assam's Goalpara district, she faced personal challenges early in life. Despite dropping out of school at a young age to support her family, she emerged as a formidable activist, advocating for marginalized communities.

Her activism gained momentum after a harrowing experience involving her son's misdiagnosis by a village quack in 1985. This incident spurred her to challenge baseless superstitions and fraudulent practices perpetuated by quacks in rural areas.

Over the years, Dr Birubala Rabha has been honoured with numerous awards for her tireless efforts, including a Nobel Peace Prize nomination in 2005 by the Northeast Network and an honorary Doctorate from Gauhati University in 2015. In 2021, her significant contributions to social work were recognized by the Government of India, who conferred upon her the prestigious Padma Shri award.