Assam govt to revive Hajo's defunct raw material bank for bell metal industry

The Assam government on Monday, July 13, reiterated its commitment to preserving and reviving Hajo's centuries-old bell metal industry, saying it is reviewing measures to address challenges such as rising raw material costs, increasing production expenses, competition from modern products and a shortage of skilled artisans.

Replying to a starred question by MLA Prakash Chandra Das during the Assam Legislative Assembly session, Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Bora said the government has been continuously assessing the condition of the traditional craft sector and will take necessary steps to support its growth.

Bora informed the House that the Industries Department had established a Common Facility Centre (CFC) at Hajo and constituted a Cluster Management Committee to support bell metal artisans. Financial assistance was also provided under the Micro and Small Enterprises–Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) with support from both the Centre and the Assam government.

The minister said artisans are also being supported through schemes such as the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan (CMAAA) and the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) to strengthen their livelihoods and improve access to financial assistance.

Responding to a query on securing a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Hajo's renowned bell metal products, Bora said the application must be submitted by a recognised producers' association, society or legally constituted organisation to the Registrar of Geographical Indications along with the prescribed documents. He added that the concerned producer body could initiate the process for obtaining GI registration.

The minister also told the Assembly that a Raw Material Bank, established earlier at Hajo with financial assistance of Rs 75 lakh from the Centre and the state government, had become non-functional over time. He said the government would make efforts to revive and operationalise the facility.

However, Bora said no budgetary allocation has been made in the current financial year for establishing a modern design and training centre in Hajo to attract young artisans and enhance product design. He added that such a proposal could be considered in the future if the need arises.

Hajo's bell metal industry, known for producing traditional utensils, religious artefacts and decorative items, is one of Assam's oldest handicraft traditions and provides livelihoods to hundreds of artisan families. The sector has, however, witnessed a steady decline in recent years due to rising input costs, changing consumer preferences and a shrinking artisan base.