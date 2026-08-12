Assam govt to verify funds raised by 72 YouTubers for flood relief: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 12 said the state government will verify the funds raised by 72 YouTubers in total both from Assam and outside the state for flood relief and ascertain whether the money has reached Assam and how it has been utilised.

Sarma said the government appreciates the efforts of content creators and individuals who have come forward to support flood-affected people, but stressed that the utilisation of the funds must be properly accounted for to avoid duplication of relief efforts.

“Seventy-two YouTubers have raised funds from outside the state. We are looking into whether the funds have reached the state or not,” the chief minister said.

He specifically praised Assam-based YouTuber and grassroots relief worker Samay Gogoi for his efforts during the floods.

“Samay Gogoi has done a good job,” Sarma said, while adding that several others had also started contributing towards flood relief.

The chief minister said the government would seek details from those who have raised funds regarding where and how the money was spent.

“Many have started contributing, but we will ask where they have utilised [the funds]. We will ask where it has been utilised so that there is no repetition,” he said.

Sarma said the Assam government would acknowledge the contribution of YouTubers and other individuals involved in relief efforts and honour them with traditional gamosas, but maintained that the accounts would first have to be verified.

The Assam Police Cyber Cell is monitoring the accounts linked to the fundraising activities, he added.

Gogoi has gained recognition for his grassroots relief work during the Assam floods. He has used his own savings and mobilised resources to reach isolated villages, delivering food, drinking water and medicines to flood-hit residents.

He has also been involved in rescuing stranded animals and rebuilding damaged homes under his initiative Project Golden Assam.

The chief minister's remarks come as individuals, social media creators and voluntary groups across and outside Assam have stepped up fundraising and relief operations amid the devastating floods in the state.

The government is now seeking greater transparency over privately raised relief funds while also attempting to coordinate various relief initiatives to ensure that assistance reaches affected communities without duplication.