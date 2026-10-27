The Assam government has ordered a reshuffle of forest officials, appointing Kadam Suhas Tarachand, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, as Deputy Director of Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve with additional charge as its in-charge Field Director.

According to a notification issued by the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department on October 27, Tarachand, an IFS officer of the 2014 batch, has been transferred from his position as Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Nagaon Division.

He replaces T. Sheshidhar Reddy, an IFS officer of the 2020 batch.

Reddy has been posted as DFO of Goalpara Division, replacing Tejas Mariswamy, an IFS officer of the 2013 batch. Mariswamy has been transferred to Jorhat as Deputy Conservator of Forests in the office of the Conservator of Forests, Eastern Assam Circle, with additional charge as in-charge Conservator of Forests.

The notification also relieves Sonali Ghosh, an IFS officer of the 2000 batch and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, of her additional charge as Field Director of Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve.

In other changes, Subodh Talukder, an Assam Forest Service (AFS) officer serving as DFO of Kamrup West Division, has been transferred as Planning Officer-II in the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF & HoFF), Assam.

Ashok Deb Choudhury, AFS, currently DFO of Kamrup East Division, Guwahati, has been posted as DFO of Kamrup West Division, Bamunigaon, while retaining additional charge of Kamrup East Division.

Meanwhile, Biswajyoti Das, AFS, DFO of Sonitpur West Division, Tezpur, has been temporarily assigned additional responsibility as DFO of Nagaon Division with immediate effect.

The transfers and postings will take effect from the dates the officers assume their respective charges and will remain in force until further orders, except where the notification specifies immediate effect.