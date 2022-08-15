Assam govt to withdraw 1 lakh minor cases related to social media posts: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced during his independence day speech that the government will withdraw one lakh minor cases, including social media posts, to help reduce the burden on the lower judiciary.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced during his independence day speech that the government will withdraw one lakh minor cases, including social media posts, to help reduce the burden on the lower judiciary. The announcement came during Independence Day celebrations in Guwahati today.
The government shall file a petition with the judiciary requesting the withdrawal of all cases of mild nature, such as complaints filed against "offensive comments made on Facebook or Twitter, and which were registered till midnight of August 14, 2022. This will lessen the burden on the judiciary by nearly 1 lakh cases. Sarma said there are about 4.5 lakh cases pending in the lower judiciary. It is expected to expedite the justice delivery system, as the judiciary will be able to focus on cases of a more serious nature.
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