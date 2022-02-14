Assam Govt to withdraw compulsory testing facilities from Feb 15
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Delhi
GUWAHATI: The Governmentof Assam shall withdraw all COVID19 compulsory testing facilities at airports, railway stations and hospitals wef tomorrow.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that all restrictions including night curfew, social-religious gatherings including other curbs shall also stand withdrawn.
The government will release a detailed notification today.
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