GUWAHATI: Owing to several public objections, the naming of the alternate road to Kamakhya Dham through Pandu Ghat as ‘Swami Muktananda Saraswati Path’ has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Informing this, Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal tweeted, “The naming of the alternate road to Kamakhya Dham through Pandu Ghat as ‘Swami Muktananda Saraswati Path’ has been withdrawn with immediate effect owing to public objections.

We respect public opinions!”

Earlier, The Assam government decided to change the names of places that do not reflect the State’s culture.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, tweeted that the government would soon launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names of urban and rural areas that were “derogatory to our civilisation, culture and derogatory to any caste or community”.