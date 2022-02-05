GUWAHATI: Assam Government has reportedly withdrawn the security personnel allotted to 726 politicians and businessmen for not having any security threats, reports said.

This move comes against the backdrop of the Assam government seeking to rationalise PSOs for VIPs in the state.

The Assam government will adopt a new policy for allotment of personal security officers (PSOs) to rationalise their deployment so that they do not become a status symbol for individuals and politicians, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Sarma also said facilities of allotment of government accommodation and security cover for former chief ministers at par with the incumbent will be removed, though the new rule will not be applicable for current ex-CMs of the state.

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