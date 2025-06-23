Assam graduate teacher recruitment test results to be declared today

The results of the much-anticipated Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET)-cum-Recruitment Test 2024 for graduate teachers in Assam will be officially declared today, State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu confirmed late Sunday.





Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Pegu announced, “The results of the TET-cum-recruitment test for Graduate Teachers will be announced tomorrow. This will be followed by document verification and final confirmation of appointments. Best wishes to all candidates.”





The examination, conducted by the Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Assam, was held on January 19, 2025. It aimed to recruit 8,230 graduate teachers across various disciplines, including Arts, Science, Hindi, and Sanskrit. Additionally, 1,487 positions for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) were also included in the recruitment drive.







Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results and download mark sheets from the official DSE Assam website. As per the update, the results will be accessible on the portal after 11 am.