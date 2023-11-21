The historic Gurudwara in Dhubri is set to host the grand commemoration of the 348th martyrdom anniversary of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Saheb ji, the revered ninth Sikh Guru, from December 15 to 17. Devotees from across the country and abroad are expected to converge at Dhubri Sahib Gurudwara to participate in the spiritually significant event.

Sardar Kulwant Singh, the general secretary of Sikh Pratinidhi Board Eastern Zone, expressed meticulous preparation for the celebration, aiming to create a spiritually enriching experience for all attendees. Anticipating a massive turnout, Singh mentioned that they are expecting 20 to 30 thousand devotees to join the commemorations.

The three-day event will kick off on December 15 with a Prabhat Pheri ceremony, Sukhmani Saheb Paath, and Akhand Paath Saheb. Additionally, the day will witness philanthropic efforts, including the distribution of blankets to BPL families and the provision of fruits to patients at Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.

The second day promises diverse activities, including a blood donation camp, Sukhmani Saheb Paath, Kirtan Sri Asa Di Vaar, Kirtan Darbar, and Nagar Kirtan. In a remarkable display of unity, representatives from various cultures and faiths will march through the town of Dhubri, promoting peace and understanding.

The concluding day will feature the recitation of Sukhmani Saheb, Kirtan Sri Asa Di Vaar, Kirtan Darbar, and Bhog Sri Akhand Paath Saheb. The daily Guru Ka Langar, a community kitchen serving free meals, will be an integral part of the festivities, ensuring that all participants are nourished.

To facilitate the pilgrimage, a special train has been allocated from Dibrugarh to Dhubri. Sardar Kulwant Singh encouraged devotees to join in the commemorations and seek the blessings of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Saheb ji.