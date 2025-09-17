Assam grapples with fresh wave of floods, over 22,000 affected in six districts

Assam continues to reel under yet another wave of floods, with more than 22,000 people across six districts affected, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). While rural Assam has borne the brunt, Guwahati city has been spared major devastation this time, recording only waterlogging in a few pockets.

The latest ASDMA bulletin revealed that floods have inundated 274 villages and 4,190 hectares of farmland across Golaghat, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, and Cachar districts. Casualties include two deaths and over 50,000 livestock losses, with Sonitpur district alone accounting for more than 33,000 animal deaths.

Floods have forced 22,016 people (8,980 men, 8,199 women, and 4,837 children) to endure severe disruption. As of now, 113 relief camps shelter 6,838 inmates, while nearly 47,644 others are being assisted through non-camp relief distribution.

Golaghat: Worst hit with 12,004 people affected, two deaths, and major embankment breaches at Halmora Tup. NDRF and SDRF deployed 27 boats, rescuing over 1,800 people and livestock.

Biswanath: Nearly 5,931 people affected, with embankment failures at Balijan and culvert collapses severely impacting Tengabari and Amaguri.

Sonitpur: While only 704 directly affected villagers were enumerated, almost 39,000 residents received relief assistance, showing widespread displacement. Fisheries in Chariduar also suffered massive losses.

Karbi Anglong: Around 2,500 residents affected.

Nagaon: Flood-hit victims concentrated in Kaliabor circle, with 218 people impacted.

Cachar: In Sonai block alone, 73 villages submerged, leaving over 600 homeless and destroying six hectares of fisheries.

Urban vs Rural Flood Impact

In contrast, Guwahati faced limited hardship, with flash floods and waterlogging disrupting areas like Juripar, Satgaon, Hatigaon, and Sijubari. Streets were submerged, but no casualties, displacements, or relief camps were reported in the city.

Meanwhile, rural Assam endured extensive losses—breached embankments, ruined crops, decimated fisheries, and thousands left without shelter.



Authorities have distributed 568 quintals of rice, 102 quintals of dal, 26 quintals of salt, 2,813 liters of mustard oil, along with baby food, sanitary items, tarpaulins, and mosquito nets. Veterinary services were extended to flood-hit zones, but shortages of fodder and the high death toll of livestock highlight the lingering crisis.