A grenade blast took place in the evening hours of November 22 near the Army camp in Kakopathar, Dirak.

As per sources, the attack was allegedly aimed at the army camp wherein two motorcycle-borne miscreants hurled the grande. No casualties reported so far.

The blast took place in front of 19 Grenadiers gate at Dirak gate at around 7:40 PM.

The situation is being closely monitored as further details are awaited.