Panic gripped in Tinsukia's Pengeri area after security forces recovered a grenade on October 21.

According to sources, a group of children playing near a Buddhist temple at Pengeri Inthem recovered the grenade. Security forces cordoned off the area and recovered the grenade as tension prevails among the residents.

A probe has been launched to find out how the grenade landed up near the temple.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.



Also read : Assam: Congress no more a factor, won't forge alliance with them, says AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal