In a concerning security development just ahead of the Rongali Bihu festivities, a grenade and live ammunition were recovered from Kumarpura, a village located along the India-Bhutan border in Tamulpur district, Assam.

The grenade was discovered inside an unattended bag lying by the roadside. Upon inspection, police also found a round of 9mm pistol ammunition inside the same bag, raising serious concerns over potential security threats during the festive period.

A team from the Tamulpur Police promptly reached the scene and cordoned off the area. Officials have confirmed that an investigation is currently underway to assess the nature and potential activation status of the explosive materials.

At present, it remains unclear whether the grenade and ammunition are active or defused. Authorities are also working to identify the individual(s) responsible for abandoning the bag, and the motive behind the act remains unknown.

Security has been tightened in the region to ensure peaceful celebrations and to avert any possible untoward incidents during Rongali Bihu.