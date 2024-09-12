Police in Upper Assam successfully thwarted a potential act of violence by recovering two grenades in Dibrugarh.

Acting on specific inputs, a joint team of the police and CRPF had launched the search operation near Jyotioni village in the Moran area around 2 am, they said.



Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the source and intended use of the explosives. Meanwhile, security measures have been heightened in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 21 said ULFA(I)'s influence in the state is ''very much there,'' though it has significantly declined over the years.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledges ULFA(I)'s influence in Assam, urges peace talks

''We cannot deny its impact when there are still around 400 cadres in the Myanmar camp,'' Sarma told reporters, adding, ''We have never claimed that ULFA (I) is absent, and we continuously urge the outfit's leadership to engage in negotiations.''

Sarma clarified that neither the Union Home Minister nor the CM has ever suggested that ULFA (I) has no presence in the state, though its influence has ''definitely decreased over time.'' ''We have never officially said the ULFA(I) has no impact or influence'', he added.

The process for talks is continuing and ''I do talk to ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua. I have, however, not talked to him since the elections'', Sarma said.