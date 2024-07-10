The Cultural Department, in collaboration with the Dhubri district administration, has organised a summer workshop for the five assembly constituencies within the district and the goal of the event, called 'Grishmakalin Karyashala', is to inspire kids of various schools in the district with a variety of knowledge and skills.

From July 10 to July 24, the workshop will be performed, with the help of Sattriya dancer Manasi Devi Sarma, around thirty trainees are learning the dance form at Vivekananda Vidyapith High School in the Dhubri assembly constituency, one of the workshop's whereabouts.

On this day, Jitendra Pradhani, Satradhikar of Ramrai Kuti Satra, Bonti Talukdar, additional commissioner of Dhubri, Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, Chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board, and Babli Das, assistant commissioner of Dhubri district administration office, were present to encourage the students.



Also Read: Assam: School students, state minister join hands to help flood victims in Kaliabor

Babli Das, the assistant commissioner and in-charge Cultural Development Officer, Cultural Centre, Gauripur, Dhubri, is overseeing the summer workshop across all five constituencies. According to Das, the workshop is a part of the Cultural Department's effort to raise awareness of and protect Assam's rich cultural legacy while inspiring the next generation to learn and value the state's many artistic traditions.

The other venues involve the assembly constituencies of Gauripur, Golakganj, Agomani, and Birsing Jarua. There, students acquire a variety of skills, such as Art and Craft, Jyoti Sangeet, Goalpariya Folk Dance, Bihu dance, and Sattriya Nritya.

In the meantime, parents are pleased that their children spend time during their vacation and do not get addicted to their mobile phones. They expressed their joy and thanked the state government and the cultural department for organising such a workshop. Our kids will have a wonderful chance to develop new skills and discover their strengths. We anticipate more of these workshops in the future, said a guardian.