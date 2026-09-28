Assam: Groom allegedly dies by suicide on wedding day in Cachar, police begin probe

A young man allegedly died by suicide by hanging at Belakona in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday, September 27 the day he was scheduled to get married, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ruhul Alam Choudhury, son of Samar Uddin Choudhury, a resident of Belakona in Chandpur Part III under the Borkhola Assembly constituency and the newly formed Chandpur Gaon Panchayat.

According to reports, preparations for Ruhul Alam's wedding had been underway at his residence. His family members and relatives had travelled to Kalain, where the bride's family resides, for the nikah ceremony before returning to the groom's house.

The incident took place while members of the bride's family were at Ruhul Alam's residence for preparations for the nikah ceremony. According to the initial account, Ruhul Alam went into his room without informing his family members and locked the door from inside.

When family members could not locate him after some time, they searched for him and found the room locked. They subsequently broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling with a rope.

He was taken to the Bikrampur Ramkamal Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Following the incident, Bhanga Police Outpost in-charge Dimmu Choudhury reached the health centre. Police sent the body to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the death. Police have not established the reason behind the alleged suicide so far.

The incident brought the wedding preparations at the family residence to a halt, with members of both families left distressed. The bride's family subsequently returned from the groom's residence.