The last Sunday of the year turned tragic for a group of picnicers when a herd of wild elephants attacked the group at Amsoi Shiva Kunda in Nagaon on December 25.

The group of picnicers from Raha, Namgaon, had arrived at Amsoi Shiva Kunda, a famous picnic spot, when a herd of wild elephants descended from the Shiva Kunda hills and attacked the group.

One of the members of the group was trampled to death, while others managed to escape unhurt.

The deceased has been identified as Nipul Bordoloi of Namgaon.

A pall of gloom descended at Nipul Bordoloi's residence after his body reached his house.

A woman in Assam's Golaghat district was trampled to death in an attack by a wild elephant on December 19.

As per police, the incident took place in Adarsh Gaon near the Panbari area in Bokakhat of the district, and the deceased was identified as Reena Das.

The woman who had gone to a nearby paddy field for some work was confronted by a wild elephant. She was injured in the attack and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the villagers, but declared dead.

Locals suspect that the elephant was staying there for some time in search of food.

It is worth mentioning that human-elephant conflict has been on the rise in Assam since last year. In the last week, at least three people lost their lives following an attack by a herd of wild elephants in the Goalpara district.

In the same incident, two people were also critically injured.

Also read : Assam: Woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Golaghat district