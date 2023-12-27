The Madhupur Satra Suraksha Samiti, a group dedicated to preserving the legacy of the 15th-century saint and reformer Srimanta Sankardev, has demanded strict action against the 'illegal' Madhupur Satra Committee, which has appointed Pitambar Bhakat as the Satradhikar (head priest) of the Madhupur Satra, a religious institution and cultural centre in Dhubri district.

The Samiti has also re-announced the nomination of Madhavdev Mahanta, a descendant of Sankardev's disciple Madhavdev, as the Satradhikar of Madhupur Satra, as per the tradition and wishes of the devotees.

The Samiti's demand comes after a meeting held on April 23, 2023, at the conference hall of Dhubri district commissioner, presided over by the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and attended by Satradhikars of different districts of Assam, including Satradhikar of Mahuli Satra, honorable Budha Bhakat, and president and general secretary of the "All Assam Satra Mahasabha".

The meeting was chaired by Guardian Minister of Dhubri Jayanta Malla Baruah, a new committee of Madhupur Satra was formed, with the Chief Minister as the President, to save the religiously important site of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, who had live his final earthly days at Madhupur Satra in 1529 and established the Vaishnavite culture there.

However, despite the formation of the new committee, the illegal Madhupur Satra Committee, which claims to have the support of some local politicians and influential people, has appointed Pitambar Bhakat as the Satradhikar, without any consultation or consent from the devotees or the Samiti.

Through a press release on Tuesday, the Madhupur Satra Suraksha Samiti said that this act has confused the people connected with the Vaishnavite culture and the people of Assam, as they have also insulted a prestigious committee formed in a meeting presided over by the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Samiti has urged the Chief Minister of Assam and the Guardian Minister to intervene and take strict action against the illegal Madhupur Satra Committee, and to recognize Madhavdev Mahanta as the rightful Satradhikar of Madhupur Satra.

The Samiti has also appealed to the people of Assam to support their cause and to protect the heritage and culture of Madhupur Satra, which is one of the oldest and most revered Satra in the state.

