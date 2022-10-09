The Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) seized a large consignment of gold at the Guwahati Railway Station in a major operation on October 9.

According to the reports, the raids were carried out based on specific inputs of gold being smuggled.

Gold bars weighing around 300 grams and estimated to be worth more than Rs 16 lakh were among the items seized.

Meanwhile, a suspect was arrested on suspicion of smuggling the gold, according to the reports.

An investigation has been launched in this regard.

The accused in the case has been taken into custody for questioning and further details are awaited.

It should be noted that earlier this month, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 65.46 kg of foreign-origin gold worth Rs 33.40 crore in three coordinated interceptions at Patna, Delhi, and Mumbai.

In yet another case of smuggled foreign-origin gold weighing approximately 23.23 kg and valued at approximately Rs 11.65 crores being smuggled from Myanmar, the DRI seized another large haul.